Cops cuff second man for Brooklyn gang shooting that claim a man’s life last spring

Another man was taken into custody for an apparent act of gang violence that occurred in Brooklyn back in May.

Taekwon Hart, 28, was arrested in connection to the May shooting of 29-year-old Lateek Poindexter.

At 1:40 a.m. on May 31, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot near the corner of Marcy Avenue and Lexington Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found Poindexter in front of 367 Lexington Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed Poindexter to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced dead.

Hart was taken into custody on Dec. 4, and police previously arrested 30-year-old Daniel Hurdle in connection to the shooting. Both men were charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. A spokesperson for the NYPD noted that the incident appeared to be gang-related activity.