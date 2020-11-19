Virginia ex-con found guilty in connection with 2018 Queens shooting | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An ex-felon from Virginia was found guilty for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition used in a 2018 shooting in South Jamaica, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced on Thursday.

Alonzo Shipp, 33, was delivered the guilty verdict after a six-day trial in Brooklyn. Shipp faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the two counts he was found guilty of.

Early in the morning on July 20, 2018, Shipp, who is also known as “Pump,” shot his victim in the stomach in front of 117-26 147th St., according to the feds. The man then ran off and called 911, only to collapse two blocks from where he was shot.

While on the phone with the 911 operator, the victim could be heard speaking to Shipp, begging for his life, according to a recording of the 911 call, which was played in court during the trial.

Shipp, who had caught up to his victim, stood over him and attempted to fire another bullet, but the gun jammed, the feds said. Shipp than ran off, tossing the gun in nearby dumpster.

The gun was later found by a passerby who reported the weapon to the police. A ballistics examination later found that the gun was the same one used to shoot the victim, who would go on to survive the attack.

In addition to the 911 call, prosecutors presented a host of evidence, including Facebook messages in which Shipp admitted to being involved in the shooting.

The crime scene was also caught on camera, when a Google Maps camera drove by while police were investigating the area.

Shipp’s trial was the first federal criminal trail in the Eastern District of New York since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.