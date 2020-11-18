Rapper turns himself in for waving flamethrower and dancing on a Brooklyn bus | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

He took a flame thrower to this place — and now he’s locked up.

The NYPD arrested local rapper Christopher Dupree for dancing on top of a B26 bus while wielding a flamethrower. Dupree turned himself in to police custody at the 79th Precinct house on Nov. 18, ten days after the apparent self-promoting stunt.

According to police, at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a criminal mischief and a fire in progress at a man on a bus with a flamethrower.

When officers responded, the bus was gone and no crowd. After trying to interview potential witnesses, no one came forward and the 911 caller wanted to remain anonymous. The officers marked the call as unfounded due to a lack of evidence at the time.

A viral video that allegedly shows Dupree, who goes by the moniker Dupree G.O.D., hopping on the bus at the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Franklin Avenue was posted online. The NYPD was made aware of the video on Nov. 17 and closed the case within 24 hours.

“At points in the video, the roof of the bus was ignited by the lighter fluid. Thankfully, the bus did not catch on fire and no one on the bus was injured. Phenomenal work by the 79th Precinct Detective Squad investigating this case and closing it within 24 hours,” said Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison,

Dupree claims that the stunt was to gain a record deal for his music.

“I did it for art. I did it for Wutang Clan,” Dupree said. “What I did wasn’t reckless. I want to thank God.”

The rapper turned himself in after being dropped off by his lawyer. He was seen being tested for COVID-19 on site.

Dupree was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

With reporting from Lloyd Mitchell.