Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A 49-year-old man with a long arrest record was charged for allegedly killing a man just outside of a Chinatown park during the early hours Sunday morning, police said.

According to police sources, Huang Yu Feng who lives just off Sarah D Roosevelt Park, was cuffed Sunday evening for allegedly attacking his victim on Bayard Street near the entrance of Columbus Park at around 3:30 a.m. The victim, whose identity is being withheld until his family is notified, was found with a slash wound to the neck beside blood smeared bags. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yu Feng, who is being accused of the grizzly crime, has a laundry list of prior arrests dating back 20 years, NYPD sources said. In 2000 Yu Feng was cuffed for robbery, before being arrested twice in 2008 for criminal possession of a weapon and assault. He was then taken into custody again in 2016 for forcible touching, a crime he was again accused of in 2018.

The scene of the murder remained cordoned-off to the public late into Sunday as detectives combed over the area and interviewed those nearby.

Yu Feng has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.