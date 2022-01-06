Cops cuff woman in connection to deadly September shooting in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops cuffed a suspect who is believed to be behind a deadly shooting that killed a teen in Brooklyn back in September.

According to police, at 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2021, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at the intersection of Foster Avenue and East 80th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 18-year-old Sharif Richards inside a grey Infiniti G35 sedan, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Sources familiar with the investigation found that Richards was shot a short distance away from where he was found and had driven up to the intersection, exited the car and fell to the ground. A woman was seen with him inside the Infiniti and fled after he was shot.

Richards was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Jan. 5, 21-year-old Amari Harvey was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Police are still looking for information regarding the passenger in Richards’ car.