Two teenagers gunned down on a deadly night in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two teenagers were shot dead on the streets of Brooklyn in separate incidents on Wednesday night, police reported.

Jaden Turnage, 16, of Quincy Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant took a fatal bullet to his chest a few blocks away from his residence at about 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Officers from the 79th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a man shot, found Turnage wounded in front of 35 Monroe St. EMS rushed him to Brooklyn Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Law enforcement sources said Turnage was standing outside the Monroe Street location when an unidentified male suspect walked up, fired the deadly shot and ran away. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, at this time.

Four hours later, authorities said, an 18-year-old was executed while driving a luxury car on a Canarsie street.

Officers from the 69th Precinct found the victim shot in the torso near a gray Infiniti G35 sedan located near the corner of Foster Avenue and East 80th Street at about 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that the victim was shot a short distance from the location, though it’s unclear exactly where the shooting occurred. The wounded man apparently drove up to the intersection, exited from the vehicle and then collapsed to the pavement.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Detectives are canvassing the area looking for video evidence that may help them piece together the events leading up to the shooting. Sources said they’re also looking for a woman who had accompanied the victim inside the Infiniti, but had jumped out and fled after he was shot.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting. The investigations remain ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.