Cops searching for duo who critically injured man with baseball bat in Midtown

Cops are looking for a duo who attacked a man with a baseball bat in a Midtown subway station.

Authorities say that at 4:33 a.m. on Sept. 15, a man was approached by two unknown individuals inside the 57th Street–Seventh Avenue station. The suspects proceeded to hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat multiple times.

The suspects then fled the station on foot to parts unknown. The victim, who has yet to be identified, sustained severe head trauma and was rushed by paramedics to Cornell Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.