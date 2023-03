Cops open fire on East Village gunman during chase, arrest made

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Charges are still pending against an East Village gunman whom police fired upon during a pursuit on Thursday night.

No one was injured by the gunfire that erupted in the vicinity of 330 East 4th St. in Alphabet City at about 8 p.m. on March 23, police reported.

Officers from the 9th Precinct had arrived at the scene and began searching for the 20-year-old male suspect following a domestic dispute, police sources said.

Sources familiar with the investigation told amNewYork Metro that the man was on the run after he threatened his brother with a handgun and had previously evaded police in a foot chase.

However, authorities said, luck ran out for the individual when 9th Precinct officers, riding inside a police cruiser, spotted the gunman during their search.

When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he allegedly brandished a firearm leading to the officers unloading several shots; it is currently unclear if the suspect also fired.

The suspect and officers involved were not injured in the bullet storm.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. Charges are currently pending.

The scene of the firefight remained cordoned-off until late into Thursday night as the investigation continued.