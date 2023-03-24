Quantcast
Cops open fire on East Village gunman during chase, arrest made

Cops respond to shots fired in East Village
Police opened fire on a wanted gunman Thursday night.
Photo by Dean Moses

Charges are still pending against an East Village gunman whom police fired upon during a pursuit on Thursday night.

No one was injured by the gunfire that erupted in the vicinity of 330 East 4th St. in Alphabet City at about 8 p.m. on March 23, police reported.

Officers from the 9th Precinct had arrived at the scene and began searching for the 20-year-old male suspect following a domestic dispute, police sources said.

Sources familiar with the investigation told amNewYork Metro that the man was on the run after he threatened his brother with a handgun and had previously evaded police in a foot chase.

However, authorities said, luck ran out for the individual when 9th Precinct officers, riding inside a police cruiser, spotted the gunman during their search. 

Police opened fire on a wanted gunman Thursday night.Photo by Dean Moses

When officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, he allegedly brandished a firearm leading to the officers unloading several shots; it is currently unclear if the suspect also fired.

The suspect and officers involved were not injured in the bullet storm.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. Charges are currently pending.

The scene of the firefight remained cordoned-off until late into Thursday night as the investigation continued.

