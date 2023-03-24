Quantcast
Cops looking for alleged creep who groped woman at 28th Street station

Touching

The police are looking for an alleged pervert who reportedly grabbed a 35-year-old woman’s buttocks at the 28th Street station in Manhattan Thursday.

The suspect allegedly approached the woman from behind as she was walking up the stairs at around 3:20 p.m. and then put his hands on her buttocks.  The man then fled the scene on foot.

The woman was not injured.

Police have released a photo of the suspect taken shortly after the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the alleged groping is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

