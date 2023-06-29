Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD arrested an alleged predator Wednesday who cops say exposed his genitals to a woman on a Manhattan subway train earlier this month and pinned her to the floor in an attempt to rape her.

Patrick Robles, a 44-year-old Bronx man, has been charged with sex crimes for allegedly targeting a 29-year-old woman on a southbound J train, near the Chambers Street Station, at around 9:10 p.m. on June 9 and attacking her.

Cops said that Robles exposed his penis to the victim on the train and tried to force her to have oral sex. He then punched the woman, according to police, before pinning her to the floor and attempting to take her clothes off as he tried to rape her.

The woman was able to flee to safety, although Robles allegedly stole her phone, some cash and her keys. Robles, according to cops, remained on the train.

Cops have charged Robles with attempted rape, robbery and attempted criminal sex act by force.