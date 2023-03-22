Cops seek creep who raped woman near Brooklyn cemetery

Cops are looking for the creep they say raped a woman near a Brooklyn cemetery over the weekend.

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, police say a 49-year-old woman was walking in the vicinity of 27th Street and Fifth Avenue, near Green-Wood Cemetery, when an unknown man approached her and struck up a conversation.

The man then allegedly pushed the victim to the ground, threatened her and pulled her into a nearby driveway, where cops say he forcibly raped the woman.

The suspect — described by police as a man with a medium build and short dark hair — allegedly demanded the woman perform further sexual acts on him, and punched her in the head when she refused. Authorities say the suspect eventually fled on food eastbound on 27th Street, then northbound on Fifth Avenue.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

The perp was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Security camera footage of the suspect was released Wednesday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.