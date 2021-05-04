Cops seek man who attacked Asian man at Queens subway station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a man who assaulted an Asian man at a Queens subway station last month.

According to police, at 1:30 p.m. on April 18 a 22-year-old man was inside the Queens Plaza subway station when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the back and chest.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim suffered pain as a result and refused medical attention at the scene. The assault is being investigated as a hate crime.

On May 4, the NYPD released video of the suspect at the train station:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.