The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Bronx in October.

According to police, at 8:49 p.m. on Oct. 24 officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 2253 Ryer Avenue. Upon their arrival, the officers found 21-year-old Saiko Koma lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics rushed Koma to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 26. His death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.