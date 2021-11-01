The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in the Bronx in October.
According to police, at 8:49 p.m. on Oct. 24 officers from the 46th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at 2253 Ryer Avenue. Upon their arrival, the officers found 21-year-old Saiko Koma lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
Paramedics rushed Koma to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on Oct. 26. His death has been ruled a homicide.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.