Cops still seeking suspect wanted for critically injuring man in Brooklyn stabbing

Cops are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man in Brooklyn earlier this month.

Police say that at 1 a.m. on June 12, a 29-year-old man was involved in a dispute with an unknown man in front of 839 Albany Ave. The suspect proceeded to stab the victim multiple times in the torso before fleeing eastbound on Church Avenue on foot.

The victim was taken by paramedics to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion and medium build, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.