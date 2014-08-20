Councilman Ben Kallos wants city to fine restaurants for selling toys with fast food

The councilman says children learn unhealthy eating habits because of the toys.

A City Council bill would fine restaurants if they offer toys with those fries and or or fattening foods.

Councilman Ben Kallos is introducing the legislation Thursday that would fine eateries for toy promotions that are tied with fatty foods. The councilman said kids are subjected to unhealthy eating habits early because of the toys.

Under the legislation, which was co-sponsored by councilmen Stephen Levin and Corey Johnson, restaurants would be barred from making those promotions if they come with a single food item that is greater than 200 calories and a drink that has greater than 150 calories.

The eatery would be fined anywhere from $200 to $2,500 depending on the number of offenses.

Former City Councilman Leroy Comrie tried to enact a similar legislation in 2011 but it didn’t pass. In June, the state’s highest court stopped the city from enacted a ban on sugary drinks greater than 16 ounces in restaurants, movie theaters, delis and other places that receive a health department letter grade.