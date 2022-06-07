Craig Carton cracks back on Jon Heyman for gambling joke

Craig Carton, host on WFAN, has shown no love for Jon Heyman’s latest comments about Phil Mickelson.

The baseball columnist for the NY Post criticized Phil Mickelson for playing with LIV Golf this weekend.

Carton took issue with Heyman’s comment that Mickelson would “gamble away the $200M within a couple years” in reference to Mickelson coming forward with his own gambling addiction.

Carton responded to Heyman’s tweet saying “Phil admits he has problem, is getting help, going to therapy + u make a flippant comment w/no regard for the power of addiction – an embarrassing take as a “journalist” do ur bosses endorse such a stupid take or u just desperate 4 attention. Addiction/mental health issues r real.”

Carton’s strong stance on gambling addictions comes from his own personal experience. Carton was arrested and found guilty of wire fraud.

He served 12 months in prison.

Craig Carton sent a second tweet to Heyman saying “I’m just wondering if you ever reported or questioned or criticized Major League Baseball for doing a huge financial deal with Ticketmaster when Saudi Arabia is the 3rd largest shareholder of the company…….if so I missed it”

LIV Golf is a controversial new golf league that is backed by Saudi-Arabia. The middle-eastern country has been criticized for human rights violations.

The latest example of a sports league or athletes making deals with countries with human-rights atrocities has been up for debate in recent years.

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey openly criticized China for the Hong Kong protests in 2019.

Craig Carton, on the other hand, acknowledged that while Mickelson should not be attacked for his gambling addiction, criticism over his deal with LIV Golf and the Saudi-Arabian government as fair game.

“Attacking Phil or Dustin Johnson for taking Saudi money is totally understandable – mocking addiction isn’t and yes I say this as an addict in recovery – a very public one at that” Craig Carton said in a tweet.

