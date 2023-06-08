Crazed man pushes straphanger onto the tracks at Bronx station: NYPD

Police are looking for a crazed man who allegedly pushed a straphanger on the subway tracks at a Bronx subway station Tuesday.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was standing on the B/D platform at the 174-175 Street station at around 6:10 a.m. when the suspect approached him from behind and pushed him onto the tracks, police said.

A good Samaritan pulled the victim onto the platform before a train arrived at the station.

The victim was transported by EMS to Lincoln Hospital for evaluation. The suspect fled on foot.

Cops released footage of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).