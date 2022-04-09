Creep sought for trying to lure girl to follow him on East Village street

Detectives are looking for the creep who attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl walking through the East Village last month.

On Saturday morning, police released an image of the suspect behind the child endangerment incident, which occurred at 7:49 a.m. on March 16 in the vicinity of East 5th Street and Avenue C.

Police said the 12-year-old girl was walking through the area when the perpetrator approached and asked her to accompany him to another location.

A good Samaritan on the scene then intervened, prompting the creep to take off on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. The girl was not injured.

As shown in the photo, the suspect wore glasses, a gray sweater, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.