Cops seek creep who groped woman on Morningside Heights train

Cops are looking for a creep who groped a woman on a Morningside Heights-bound train over the weekend.

According to police, at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 a 21-year-old woman was on a northbound 1 train headed toward the 116th Street–Columbia University station when an unknown man, who was standing next to her, began to touch her without her consent. Police say that the suspect touched the victim on her thigh and private area over her clothing.

The suspect then walked into the next car. The victim was not physically injured as a result and detrained at the 137th Street–City College station.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect taken by the victim:

He is described by police as a man in his 50s with a light complexion, salt and pepper hair and a slim build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.