Homeless man cuffed for deadly assault in Morningside Heights two years ago

Detectives arrested a homeless man who allegedly killed another homeless man in an alcohol-related fight in Morningside Heights two years ago.

Juan Jimenez, 43, was arrested and charged with manslaughter on May 27 in connection to the death of 43-year-old Francisco Sierra Lopez on Oct. 4, 2020.

According to police, at 1:30 a.m. that day the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man outside of Toast Uptown, located at 3157 Broadway. Upon their arrival, officers found Lopez unconscious and unresponsive at the location.

Paramedics rushed Lopez to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Lopez had sustained blunt force trauma and laceration to the torso, having been the victim of an assault. A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that prior to his death, Lopez and Jimenez had been in an alcohol-related dispute.