Creep rapes woman on Midtown train station platform: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who raped a woman in Midtown last week in an early-morning attack.

According to police, at 3 a.m. on Sept. 1 a 21-year-old woman entered a subway station near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect led the victim to multiple subway stations before taking her to an unknown station.

The suspect then took the victim to the end of the train platform and raped her. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a dark-skinned man with facial hair and a scar on his forehead. He was last seen wearing burgundy and gold shorts and black and bhite Croc shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.