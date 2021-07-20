Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A popular condiment brand is bringing in reinforcements to protect their new Midtown billboard.

Known for their line of condiments, Sir Kensington’s mounted a new billboard on West 30th Street between 7th and 8th avenues. However, with the condiments looking so appetizing, the purveyor of sauces and dressings found themselves in an unheard-of predicament — passersby were taking bites out of their new billboard.

This is mad. Someone literally ate our last billboard. We didn’t even know you could eat billboards. pic.twitter.com/ZdF9pIJB7i — Sir Kensington’s (@sirkensingtons) July 19, 2021

In order to protect the new billboard, Sir Kensington’s knew they had to beef up security. Enter, Steve Schirripa.

Known for his role as Bobby Baccalieri, or “Bobby Baccala,” on “The Sopranos,” Schirripa was more than happy to stand watch. As a fan of Sir Kensington’s himself, particularly the Special Sauce and the mayonnaise, Schirripa jumped at the opportunity to guard the billboard.

“I was on my own for 24 hours protecting that billboard. I’m a big fan, these condiments are different than what I’m used to. It’s not your father’s ketchup or mustard,” said Schirripa. “My daughter introduced me to them. I honestly think it’s great stuff. My wife is vegan and loves the vegan mayo. I’ve learned that there are some people who don’t like condiments at all, which is strange to me. I might be the biggest mayo fan in the history of mayonnaise.”

Luckily, Schirripa had little issue guarding the billboard and did not have to call in any reinforcements from his “Sopranos” days.

“I had to make a couple of phone calls, it got hairy a couple of times,” said Schirripa. “We keep fixing it, they keep eating it. They just can’t help themselves.”

When he’s not guarding the billboard, Schirripa hosts a podcast with Michael Imperioli called “Talking Sopranos.” The duo recaps every episode of “The Sopranos” while giving a behind-the-scenes look at the show, sometimes with guests such as Edie Falco, Vinny Pastore and more.

“I didn’t know what it would be like, I had never listened to a podcast. Michael and I were approached to do it, but then COVID hit and we were like, who gives a crap about this, the world is coming to an end,” said Schirripa. “We were as depressed as anyone else. Then we started seeing people asking about the podcast on social media. We found out about Zoom and said let’s give it a shot. It’s been a lot of fun, it’s two friends having lunch talking about an old job we had.”

Schirripa will also pick up filming in the popular series “Blue Bloods,” where he plays Detective Anthony Abetemarco. Schirripa and Imperioli will also soon be releasing a new book, “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos.”

“It’s a must-have for any “Sopranos” fan. We talked to the cast, producers and writers, there were so many things I didn’t know,” said Schirripa. “There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stories, stuff about auditions and which actors were up for what role, and so much more.”

The billboard is on display for all New Yorkers to see, but if you decide to try and take a bite out of it, you might be sleeping with the fishes.

“Don’t eat the billboard,” said Schirripa.