Creep sought for trying to rape woman in Queens bathroom: NYPD

Cops are looking for a creep who tried to rape a woman in a Queens building.

According to police, at 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 8, a 34-year-old woman was leaving the bathroom in the lobby of a building, located in the vicinity of Crescent Street and 41st Avenue in Long Island City. As she was leaving, she encountered an unknown man, who was exposing his genitals outside of the bathroom door.

The victim attempted to shut the door on the suspect, who then pushed his way into the bathroom. The creep proceeded to grab the victim by the face and attempted to pull down the victim’s pants.

The victim screamed for help and a Good Samaritan intervened, confronting the suspect. The suspect then fled the building on foot southbound on Crescent Street toward the Queensboro Plaza subway station. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.

The NYPD released a photo and video the suspect, obtained by the MTA:

The suspect is described as a man who is believed to be in his 30s, standing 6 feet, 4 inches and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt under a black t-shirt, black pants, and a red du-rag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.