Crook threatens victims and takes off with gold chain in Lower East Side robbery

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a crook who robbed a man on a Lower East Side train platform.

According to police, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 3 a 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were at the Bowery subway station when they were approached by an unknown man. The suspect demanded their money, and when the victims said they didn’t have any, the suspect pulled out a black object and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t give him anything.

The male victim handed over his gold chain and the suspect went upstairs to the mezzanine area and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from the MTA system:

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 29 and 39 years old and standing either 6 feet tall or 6 feet, 1 inch tall. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, a blue, red and white jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.