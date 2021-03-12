Crooks beat sanitation worker with blunt objects in early-morning robbery in Brooklyn | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a group of men who attacked and robbed a sanitation worker in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say that at 1:40 p.m. on March 10, two male DSNY sanitation employees, aged 42 and 43, were in uniform and collecting garbage and recycling on their route when they were approached by three unknown men, who exited a red Chrylser 300 driven by another man, in the vicinity of Milford Street and Pitkin Avenue.

The suspects approached the 42-year-old employee and hit him throughout his body with a baseball bat and golf club. One of the suspects pulled out a knife and the group took the victim’s cellphone.

The 43-year-old employee, who was not injured, came to the victim’s aid and was menaced by the suspects, who then fled the scene in the red Chrysler 300.

The NYPD released a video of the incident taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.