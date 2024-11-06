Another fire in Crown Heights left two residents injured on Monday.
At around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, FDNY units responded to 1700 Bedford Ave. in Ebbets Field Houses with reports of people hanging out the windows. Upon their arrival, personnel found a couch in a 7th floor apartment creating a heavy smoke condition.
Over a hundred firefighters and paramedics went to the scene. Engine Company 280 laid a hose into the high-rise standpipe to quickly knock down the main body of fire. Searches throughout the 7th floor, public hallway and floors above were negative. The fire was placed under control at 8:45 p.m.
Paramedics rushed the two injured victims to a local hospital in stable condition. FDNY Fire Marshals will determine the cause and origin of the blaze.
This fire is the second evening in a row and after three fires a day in the area.