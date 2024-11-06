Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Another fire in Crown Heights left two residents injured on Monday.

At around 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, FDNY units responded to 1700 Bedford Ave. in Ebbets Field Houses with reports of people hanging out the windows. Upon their arrival, personnel found a couch in a 7th floor apartment creating a heavy smoke condition.

Over a hundred firefighters and paramedics went to the scene. Engine Company 280 laid a hose into the high-rise standpipe to quickly knock down the main body of fire. Searches throughout the 7th floor, public hallway and floors above were negative. The fire was placed under control at 8:45 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the two injured victims to a local hospital in stable condition. FDNY Fire Marshals will determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

This fire is the second evening in a row and after three fires a day in the area.