Cuomo announces statewide LGBT data collection initiative

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an initiative Wednesday that aims to get a better picture of the state’s LGBT community.

The multiagency effort will work to keep a better track of gender identity and sexual orientation data so that they can identify ways to improve and implement services they need, according to the governor.

“By being more inclusive with how state agencies monitor the demographics of those they serve, we can address health and financial disparities, safety concerns, and a myriad of other issues that impact LGBT New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Eight agencies, including the state Department of Health, currently collect and update their systems on LGBT demographics from various surveys and questionnaires.

The state’s interagency LGBT task force will work with the other agencies to make sure they update their data collection systems in 2015 to include information on LGBT members and ensure that the agencies share it with each other.