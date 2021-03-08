Cuomo switches it up with legal representation as AG James appoints investigators in sexual harassment probe | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York Attorney General Letitia James has found help in her investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo with former acting U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark.

Interestingly, the governor himself announced Monday a change in his legal representation, with Beth Garvey to serve as acting Counsel to the Governor after the sudden departure of Kumiki Gibson, who will be taking a position in the non-profit sector.

“We are committed to an independent and thorough investigation of the facts,” James said. “Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark are independent, legal experts who have decades of experience conducting investigations and fighting to uphold the rule of law. There is no question that they both have the knowledge and background necessary to lead this investigation and provide New Yorkers with the answers they deserve.”

Kim and Clark will be aided by attorneys Jennifer Kennedy Park, Abena Mainoo and Yannick Grant, according to James, as they delve into the circumstances behind the accusations as well as the Cuomo administration’s response to complaints from the women who say they were subject to inappropriate comments and sexually charged hugs.

The investigation will also be conducted through interviews, formal depositions and analysis of data and information, James’ office said.

“Beth Garvey is a true public servant and a brilliant legal mind who has been an integral member of this administration since she joined it,” Cuomo said. “As we start to turn the corner on this pandemic, much work remains to reopen this state as safely and swiftly as we can and I thank Beth for her past and future work on behalf of all New Yorkers. Beth is one of the hardest working, most effective public servants in State government, and New Yorkers are fortunate to have her serve in this role. I also commend Kumiki Gibson for her hard work, dedication and service to the people of this great state and wish her only the best as she begins this new chapter.”

Governor Cuomo was defiant to calls from influential lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and state Senator Alessandra Biaggi for his resignation over the weekend as the list of accusations against him grew from three women to five.

Four of them are former staffers and the allegations date back as far as 2000.