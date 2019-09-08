LATEST PAPER
D train straphanger stabbed during attempted robbery, police say

When the victim refused to give the group his money, he was punched and stabbed, police say.

Police are looking for men who stabbed a man aboard a D train on Friday. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Police are searching for a group of men who stabbed a straphanger aboard the D train on Saturday.

At about 3:40 a.m., five people approached a 38-year-old man on a northbound D train and demanded his money, and when he refused, two of the men began to punch him, police said. 

When he continued to resist, a third man asked a woman to give him his knife, which he then used to stab the victim in the head and torso, police said.

Once the train pulled into the Grand Street Station, the group fled and the victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue by EMS workers, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

