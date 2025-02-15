Deadly Queens stabbing: Arrest made after teenager slain near McDonald’s restaurant

Queens detectives have charged a 14-year-old boy in a deadly stabbing on Friday afternoon that claimed another teenager’s life.

Police said the fatal stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the McDonald’s restaurant located at 38th Street and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

The teenager — Julian Corniell, 14, of 159th Street in South Jamaica, Queens, and reportedly a student of Hillcrest High School — got into a fight with several other teens at the fast-food restaurant. The altercation may have started inside the McDonald’s and spilled onto the street, police sources said.

According to police, Corniell was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later declared dead.

Officers from the 108th Precinct responded to the scene. A knife was found near the scene, though authorities have not confirmed if it is the murder weapon.

Council Member Julie Won, whose office is located near the scene, issued a statement extending condolences to the victim’s family.

“Condolences to the family of the 14-year-old from Hillcrest High School who was stabbed on 38th Street and Queens Boulevard near our district office,” Won’s statement read. “As of this afternoon, the local precinct has two suspects in custody. Investigations into this situation are ongoing. My office will continue to follow up and provide updates.”

On Saturday, the NYPD announced that a suspect in the case, a 14-year-old boy whose name was withheld due to his age, had been charged with first-degree gang assault. Additional charges may be pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Updated on Feb. 15 at 8:58 a.m.