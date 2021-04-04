Disgusting subway-spitter commits yet another Anti-Asian hate crime aboard moving 5 train | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Anti-Asian hate crimes continue to plague New York City as an Asian woman and her three children—a nine year old and two ten-year-old twins—were subject to racial slurs and destruction of property. The family were trapped on a subway train as the events unfolded as the train was in motion, between stops, leaving them in a terrifying, claustrophobic situation from which there was no immediate escape.

The crime took place on March 30 at 2:30 p .m. onboard a southbound 5 train en route to the 42nd St. / Times Sq. Station. Unbelievably, the shocking level of hate of the perpetrator led him to snatch the victims cell phone out of her hand, kicking it out of the emergency doors while the train was in motion and spitting twice in the direction of the woman and her kids, authorities report.

The despicable racist exited the subway and fled westbound on West 41st Street toward 8th Ave.

Police and EMS were called and the family were transported to Mount Sinai West were they were placed under observation but described as in stable condition.

NYPD have released photographs and a physical description. The hideous hate-monger is described as a dark-skinned man approximately 50-55 years old. He is estimated to be 6’ tall, weigh 150-160 lbs. He was also curiously wearing one white black sock on his left foot and a white sock on his right foot.

NYPD released no details of whether or not fellow subway riders attempted to intervene and help the woman and her children and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.