Brooklyn

Dismembered body found during wellness check at Brooklyn apartment

DSC_4242
Crime Scene Detectives attempt to piece together a DOA investigation at 315 Linwood Street.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A wellness check led to the discovery of a dismembered body in a Brooklyn apartment.

According to police, at 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers from the 75th Precinct conducted a wellness check of a 22-year-old girl inside an apartment at 315 Linden Street. While inside the apartment, officers found two suitcases containing human remains inside.

The building of Linwood Park where a woman’s body was discovered chopped up at 315 Linwood Street in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Sept 21.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives and Officers from the 75 Precinct investigated a woman’s body found in several suitcases at 315 Linwood Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

