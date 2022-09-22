Dismembered body found during wellness check at Brooklyn apartment

A wellness check led to the discovery of a dismembered body in a Brooklyn apartment.

According to police, at 1:38 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers from the 75th Precinct conducted a wellness check of a 22-year-old girl inside an apartment at 315 Linden Street. While inside the apartment, officers found two suitcases containing human remains inside.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.