Dispute between Bronx neighbors escalates leading to man being fatally stabbed: NYPD

A dispute between neighbors inside a Bronx apartment building resulted in a 27-year-old man being fatally stabbed early Friday, police said.

The tenants got into a heated argument inside the building located on Elsmere Place in East Tremont at around 1:45 a.m. that led to a 25-year-old woman grabbing a kitchen knife and plunging it into the back of her neighbor.

When police arrived on the scene, the 27-year-old man was lying on the floor outside a 2nd floor apartment with the stab wound to his back. EMS responded and transported the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old woman was taken into custody from the scene and charges are pending, police said. The kitchen knife was also recovered.

The victim’s name has yet to be released.