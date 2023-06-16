DJ Rebel Muzik returns with his anticipated set at this year’s ‘Snowcone & Rum’ event

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

DJ Rebel Muzik solidifies his comeback with his 7th annual event–Snowcone & Rum.

After taking a year long hiatus from DJing, on June 25 fans can expect an eye-catching performance from DJ Rebel Muzik.

Snowcone & Rum is poised to set the tone for his upcoming events for the rest of the year. Tickets can be purchased at http://snr2023.frontlineticketing.com.

“I want to give fans a show…a visual and musical journey,” DJ Rebel Muzik said.

Rebel Muzik’s events incorporate guitar solos, drummers, and special effects, and patrons should expect the unexpected.

Already booked for upcoming carnival and events both locally and internationally, he has been busy in his production studio as well.

DJ Rebel Muzik has collaborated and produced songs for artists such as Lyrikal, Preedy, Teddy Rhymez, Jadel, Mr. Killa, and Konshens to name a few.

Rebel’s resume is as impressive as his roster. Born Anderson Bedasi, the Trinidadian born DJ Rebel Muzik earned his namesake from DJing events while enlisted in the military. Though he is well versed in EDM & house music, he always found a way to represent his Trinidadian culture and Rebel became known for sneaking Soca songs into his event mixes.

Rebel holds a degree in music production and engineering and graduated at the top of his class from the accredited Full Sail University.

Though he has been featured on multiple Times Square billboards and is widely recognized by his peers, Rebel remains humble. He serves as a mentor to local upcoming DJ’s and producers alike.

Added to his list of accolades, Anderson, or Rebel, is also recognized as an appointed teacher of Shao Lin Kung Fu from the government of China.

This “Rebel” has been breaking barriers since he arrived on the scene by always doing the unexpected.

On June 25, we can expect just that at Snowcone & Rum. With surprise guests, dishes inspired by this year’s Tokyo theme, and unlimited vibes, this comeback event is set to be one for the books.

Tickets for Snowcone & Rum can be purchased at snr2023.frontlineticketing.com. For upcoming appearances, visit the Rebel Muzik Studios website. Music can be streamed on Soundcloud and Spotify. For DJ Bookings or to request bookings for the production studio, email [email protected] Follow Rebel Muzik Studios on Instagram @iamRebelMuzik.