Dominique Ansel Cronut bakery closed by health officials because of mice

Dominique Ansel Bakery is home to the famed Cronut, a croissant-doughnut hybrid. Health officials shuttered the bakery after finding evidence of a "severe mouse infestation."

Health officials have shuttered the Dominique Ansel Bakery —famed for its Cronut pastry — because of a “severe mouse infestation.”

The Department of Health said Friday that the mouse problem requires “professional pest control services.” The closure comes a day after Gothamist first highlighted a video posted online that appears to show a small mouse scurrying across the floor of the bakery. The Dominique Ansel signage can be seen in the video.

Health officials say they treated the video as a complaint.

The bakery didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The French bakery received an “A” health inspection rating in October 2013, according to the most recent report available online. Violations included “evidence of mice or live mice” in food areas and “filth flies” near food. The bakery was also deemed “not vermin proof.”

The bakery is located on Spring Street in lower Manhattan.

Its Cronut is a hybrid croissant-donut that has becoming something of a craze, with consumers lining up daily at the bakery to try the pastry.