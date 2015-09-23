Donald Trump is done with Fox News

Don’t expect to see Donald Trump on Fox News any time soon.

“@FoxNews has been treating me very unfairly & I have therefore decided that I won’t be doing any more Fox shows for the foreseeable future.” @realdonaldtrump tweeted on Wednesday.

FOX was not amused.

“At 11:45am today, we canceled Donald Trump’s scheduled appearance on The O’Reilly Factor on Thursday, which resulted in Mr. Trump’s subsequent tweet about his ‘boycott’ of FOX News,” a FOX News spokesperson said.

“The press predictably jumped to cover his tweet, creating yet another distraction from any real issues that Mr. Trump might be questioned about. When coverage doesn’t go his way, he engages in personal attacks on our anchors and hosts, which has grown stale and tiresome. He doesn’t seem to grasp that candidates telling journalists what to ask is not how the media works in this country.”

Ok, so we’re guilty of “jumping to cover his Tweet,” but let this be a lesson to those who tweet out against TV networks they’re supposed to appear on.

The GOP presidential candidate has been publicly sparring with Fox News political pundit and commentator Megyn Kelly via Twitter ever since the first GOP debate in August.

On Tuesday night Trump tweeted, “Do you ever notice that lightweight @megynkelly constantly goes after me but when I hit back it is totally sexist. She is highly overrated!”

Only minutes after he added, “I think @megynkelly should take another eleven day “unscheduled” vacation.”

Megyn Kelly did not respond to the recent Trump trolling tactics.

Trump may be done with Fox News but that doesn’t mean Fox News is done talking about him.