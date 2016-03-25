Donald Trump quotes about women are read aloud in attack ad from Our Principles PAC

Here’s what it sounds like when women say the things Donald Trump has said.

Donald Trump has had a long history of making controversial remarks about women.

The Republican presidential front-runner’s recent comments about Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s wife, Heidi, tweeting that he will “spill the beans” about her, is the latest in a long string of eyebrow-raising remarks Trump has made about women.

Trump has made strange comments about his daughter’s body, told a woman contestant on his reality show “The Apprentice” that it would be a “pretty picture” if she dropped to her knees, and has said women don’t need anything but good looks to succeed.

A recent video ad, created by Our Principles PAC, highlights Trump’s history of inflammatory talk by filming women reading his quotes aloud.

The quotes include derogatory comments about former GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina in a 2015 Rolling Stone interview: “Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?” as well as about Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly after an August 2015 GOP debate: “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, coming out of her … wherever.”

Other remarks include him referring to a woman as a “bimbo,” a “dog” and a “fat pig,” and speaking about his belief that only women should take care of children.

“This is how Donald Trump talks about our mothers, our sisters, our daughters,” the video says. “If you believe America deserves better, vote against Donald Trump.”