Donald Trump’s ‘O’Reilly Factor’ appearance draws top ratings for a cable show, report says

He skipped Thursday’s debate, but Donald Trump gave Fox strong ratings Wednesday night with his appearance on “The O’Reilly Factor”: The Republican candidate’s interview on the Fox News Channel show drew the most viewers on cable TV the night of Jan. 27, according to Deadline.com. That means he even beat out “The Big Bang Theory.”

Wednesday’s “O’Reilly Factor” saw 3.79 million viewers to “Big Bang’s” 3.1 million, per Deadline.

On Thursday, a potential point-by-point rebuttal from Donald Trump on Twitter during the debate did not happen.

Instead, the New Yorker gave a speech in Iowa, just a few miles from the debate site, Reuters reported, filling a 700-person-capacity venue.

@TheRealDonald did tweet Thursday night, including a post about Trump’s “O’Reilly Factor” ratings.