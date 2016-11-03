Donald Trump to hold election night party at New York Hilton Midtown

Unfortunately for most Trump supporters, the event is invitation-only.

Donald Trump will be spending election night in New York City at … a Hilton hotel.

That’s right, despite Trump’s NYC real estate portfolio, the Republican presidential nominee announced he will be holding an election night “victory party” at the New York Hilton Midtown. The event, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m., is invitation-only “for friends and supporters of the Trump-Pence campaign,” according to a news release.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will also be holding an election night event in the city.

Clinton will deliver remarks to supporters and volunteers at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. Supporters were invited to sign up on Clinton’s campaign website to learn how to attend the event.

Trump and Clinton, both from New York, have their campaign headquarters in the city. Clinton’s camp is based out of One Pierrepont Plaza in Downtown Brooklyn, while Trump has run his campaign out of Trump Tower in midtown.