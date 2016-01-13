Donald Trump tweets about 2016 State of the Union: ‘Boring, slow, lethargic’

“The #SOTU speech is really boring, slow, lethargic – very hard to watch!”

Boring, rambling and slow: Those are some of the words Donald Trump used to describe President Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address.

The Donald took to Twitter after Obama’s final State of the Union and basically declared it one big snoozefest.

He echoed that sentiment a few hours later, tweeting, “The State Of The Union speech was one of the most boring, rambling and non-substantive I have heard in a long time. New leadership fast!”

Obama appeared to take a jab at the GOP presidential contender during this year’s State of the Union when he took on politicians for their anti-Muslim rhetoric

“When politicians insult Muslims … that doesn’t make us safer,” he said. “It’s just wrong. It diminishes us in the eyes of the world. It makes it harder to achieve our goals.”

Trump has called for the U.S. to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the country, drawing criticism from both sides of the aisle.