Double Brooklyn shooting after botched car deal leaves one man dead, another injured: cops

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigating a double shooting early Saturday morning that left a man dead and another seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the pair were shot in an apparent late-night car sale that went terribly wrong.

According to police, the gunfire erupted at about 2:41 a.m. on Sept. 17 in front of a home on Glenwood Road off Brooklyn Avenue in Midwood.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the two victims made a prior arrangement to meet with the suspects at the location to rent a BMW sedan to them. The suspects arrived at the scene inside a gray Toyota SUV.

But the transaction quickly turned south, authorities said, and the would-be renters opened fire on the victims. According to the Citizen app, 10 shots were fired by the duo, who then took off in the victim’s BMW (which had temporary Georgia paper plates) and the Toyota SUV in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 67th Precinct responded to the incident.

Police learned that both victims had been taken via private means to SUNY Downstate Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said one of the victims, a 24-year-old man shot in the chest, died a short time later at the hospital. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

The second victim, a 29-year-old man who took a bullet to his left leg, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the double shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.