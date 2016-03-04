Driver shot in Astoria, Queens, police say

The driver then crashed his car, cops said.

A driver who was shot in the head in Queens early Friday is in critical condition, cops said.

Shots rang out just before 5 a.m. near 35th Street and 37th Avenue in Astoria, striking the 37-year-old man, who then crashed his car, cops said.

Police said that the driver did not appear to be the intended target, but added that the investigation is still ongoing.

CBS2 reported that the man was a livery driver who was picking people up from a club when he was shot.

The man was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.