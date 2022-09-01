Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Firefighters take on e-bike fire in Brooklyn apartment building

By Lloyd Mitchell
comments
Posted on
Photo Sep 01, 4 10 19 PM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A fire broke out in the Atlantic Terminal apartments in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

At just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, FDNY units responded to the fire, located at 487 Carton Ave. Firefighters encountered heavy fire out the windows of a 15th-floor apartment at the 31-floor building.

Firefighters hauled multiple lengths of hose up the stairs and encountered six e-bikes on fire in the apartment. The fire was extended to an adjacent apartment.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters used one hose to knock the fire back and the fire was brought under control by 4:45 p.m. The FDNY Hazmat team was called to confiscate the batteries of the bike. 

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC