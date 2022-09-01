Firefighters take on e-bike fire in Brooklyn apartment building

A fire broke out in the Atlantic Terminal apartments in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

At just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, FDNY units responded to the fire, located at 487 Carton Ave. Firefighters encountered heavy fire out the windows of a 15th-floor apartment at the 31-floor building.

Firefighters hauled multiple lengths of hose up the stairs and encountered six e-bikes on fire in the apartment. The fire was extended to an adjacent apartment.

Firefighters used one hose to knock the fire back and the fire was brought under control by 4:45 p.m. The FDNY Hazmat team was called to confiscate the batteries of the bike.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire.