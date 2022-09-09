Early morning shooting leaves two dead in Bronx apartment building

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the Bronx early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 12:02 a.m. on Sept. 9, officers from the 49th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot inside 2425 Williamsbridge Road. Upon their arrival, cops found two victims, a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head and 41-year-old Kristina Jones with a gunshot wound to her neck, in a fifth floor hallway unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed Jones to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where she was pronounced dead. The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene — the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

A firearm was recovered near the man’s body. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.