Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Early morning shooting leaves two dead in Bronx apartment building

By
comments
Posted on
49 pct double shooting
Photo via Google Maps

Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the Bronx early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 12:02 a.m. on Sept. 9, officers from the 49th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot inside 2425 Williamsbridge Road. Upon their arrival, cops found two victims, a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head and 41-year-old Kristina Jones with a gunshot wound to her neck, in a fifth floor hallway unconscious and unresponsive.

Paramedics rushed Jones to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where she was pronounced dead. The 42-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene — the victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.

A firearm was recovered near the man’s body. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC