The city is expected to hold another special election to fill the City Council seat that Jumaane Williams will vacate after his win last week in the race for public advocate.

Once Williams is sworn in as public advocate, Mayor Bill de Blasio will have three days to set the date of the City Council special election, according to the City Charter. The date of Williams’ swearing-in depends on when the Board of Elections certifies the results of the public advocate special election, which should happen “imminently,” said election lawyer Jerry Goldfeder, who worked for Williams’ campaign and has represented several candidates and elected officials.

As with the public advocate post, the winner of the City Council special election would serve, representing Brooklyn’s District 45, through the end of this year, Goldfeder said. There will be a primary and general election in June and November, respectively, for the remainder of Williams’ term, which is through 2021, he said.

This means the winner of the special election, which would likely be in April or May, will have to run again a few months later in the June primary, and again in November, to serve for more than the remainder of 2019.

Williams, too, will be running again in June and November to complete former public advocate Letitia James’ full term, also through the end of 2021.

“It’s very bizarre and irrational,” Goldfeder said of the election process.

Only 402,778 people voted in the citywide public advocate special election, according to the BOE’s unofficial election results. In the two most recent City Council special elections, one in Manhattan in 2017 and one in the Bronx in 2016, turnout was about 11,500 and 3,700, respectively.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Several people were already preparing to run for the District 45 seat, even before Williams, who has held it since 2010, won the public advocate election. District 45 includes Flatbush, East Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood and Canarsie.

Those who have registered with the state Board of Elections in the past year include Farah Louis, Williams’ deputy chief of staff; Monique Chandler-Waterman, the founder of a youth services organization called East Flatbush Village; Anthony Beckford, a Marine Corps veteran and the leader of a police accountability group in Brooklyn; Louis Cespedes, a building designer and urban planner who previously ran against Williams in 2017; Xamayla Rose, the co-founder of an anti-violence campaign and a Kings County Democratic Committee representative; Adina Sash, who is known as Flatbush Girl on social media; and Anthony Alexis, a former City Council staffer who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2001.