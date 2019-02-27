Brooklyn City Councilman Jumaane Williams became the new public advocate Tuesday, winning a special election against 16 other candidates.

Williams won with 33.22 percent of the vote with 98 percent of precincts reporting . He will hold the position at least until the end of this year, but will have to run again in a primary in June and a general election in November to complete the term left open by attorney general Letitia James.

Scroll down for nine fast facts about Williams:

He has been elected to the City Council three times

Williams was first elected in 2009 in District 45, which represents Flatbush, East Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood and Canarsie. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2017.

One of the first issues he addressed as a councilman was the NYPD’s “stop-and-frisk” policy. He co-sponsored the Community Safety Act, which created the Office of Inspector General in the NYPD.

Among other legislation he has sponsored is the “Ban the Box” bill, which prohibits employers from asking about an applicant’s criminal history before making an offer.

He ran for lieutenant governor in 2018

Williams ran for lieutenant governor in the Democratic primary in 2018, losing to incumbent Kathy Hochul. He and then-gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon cross-endorsed each other and were supported by the Working Families Party.

Though he lost overall, Williams won his home borough of Brooklyn, as well as Manhattan.

He is a first-generation Brooklynite

Williams is the son of Grenadian immigrants and is a first-generation Brooklynite. He attended public schools in Brooklyn and graduated from Brooklyn College.

He is known as an activist and embraces that title

Williams prefers to be an “activist-elected official,” rather than a “politician.” He is known to attend rallies and has been arrested multiple times. Last year, he was arrested at a protest in support of Ravi Ragbir, an immigrant rights leader who had been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Manhattan.

He’s a longtime advocate for affordable housing

Before running for City Council, Williams was the executive director of New York State Tenants & Neighbors, a housing rights advocacy group.

He has Tourette’s syndrome

Williams hopes his experience with Tourette’s syndrome will inspire others diagnosed with the disorder.

“It’s exciting when people reach out to me for help, not only young black and brown kids, but also kids of all ages, that see me on TV, see me doing what I’m doing and it gives them hope,” he said in a 2017 video about living with Tourette’s syndrome. “It’s a strange thing to deal with, but I’m hoping that I can inspire somebody.”

He used to have dreadlocks

Williams had dreadlocks when he ran for City Council in 2009 and didn’t get rid of them when he was elected. He kept them up until 2016, leading some to speculate he was thinking about running for a higher office.

But Williams told the Village Voice that didn’t have anything to do with his decision.

“If I was going to push for higher office, I would have loved to do it with the locks,” he said. Turns out there was an even higher consideration: “I had some thinning going on here, so that was a little rough.”

He’s often seen wearing a backpack

Williams tried using a briefcase when he first started working, but it wasn’t for him, he told amNewYork during his run for lieutenant governor. Instead, he’s often seen wearing a backpack, and usually doesn’t let other people carry it for him. Williams gave us a peek inside his beloved backpack in September.

He says he doesn’t want to run for mayor (at least not in 2021)

In an amNewYork questionnaire for the public advocate candidates, Williams said he was “unequivocally” not interested in running for mayor in 2021. He repeated that sentiment in his victory speech Tuesday night, saying he was not after Mayor Bill de Blasio’s job.