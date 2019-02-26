Polls were open Tuesday for the public advocate special election, with more than a dozen people running for the city’s second-highest office.

Registered voters can cast their ballots until 9 p.m. To check your registration status or where your polling location is, go to the NYC Board of Elections website.

The winner of the nonpartisan election will serve as public advocate until the end of this year. There will be a primary in June and a general election in November to determine who will complete the term of Letitia James, who was sworn in as attorney general in January.

With 17 names on the ballot Tuesday, voter turnout will be an important factor. New York has historically had low voter turnout, specifically for primaries and special elections.

If voters face any issues at the polls, they are encouraged to call a hotline, set up by James’ office. Voters can call 1-800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

In November’s midterm elections, broken ballot scanners were reported at polling locations across the city. Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan, at a City Council hearing weeks after the election, blamed the two-page ballot, a large voter turnout and rainy weather for the issues.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson rejected those excuses and feared similar problems could happen during the public advocate special election.

The BOE did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the scanners ahead of Tuesday’s election.