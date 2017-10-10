Hundreds of questions on housing, the environment, crime and more have been submitted by the public for Tuesday’s mayoral debate.

For the past two weeks, the Open Debate Coalition has been accepting submissions and New Yorkers have voted on which ones they want to hear in the debate between Mayor Bill de Blasio, Republican Nicole Malliotakis and Independent Bo Dietl. The questions could not name or allude to any specific candidate, the coalition said.

Five of the questions posed to the candidates Tuesday night will be selected from the top 40 questions, a spokeswoman for Open Debate Coalition said.

Here's a look at some of the questions that New Yorkers voted for the most:

-How will you lead NYC in a transition to 100 percent renewable energy?

-Do you support Medicare for all? Why or why not?

-How will you protect immigrants here from deportation by Trump administration?

-What is your plan for affordable housing for the middle class?

-Would you support a ban on assault weapons?

-The homeless problem is out of control - what will you do to to manage it?

-What will you do to mitigate the impact of sea level rise/storm surge on NYC?

-How would you control real estate developers in New York City, if at all?

-What will you do to create real accountability from the NYPD?

The debate will air on NY1, NY1 Noticias and WNYC at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Open Debate Coalition launched in 2008, and questions submitted through its website have been referenced in several political debates since, including the 2016 presidential debates.