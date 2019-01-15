New Yorkers will elect a new public advocate in February, filling a role left vacant by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

A very crowded field of candidates had until Monday to file their petitions to be on the ballot, and 23 of them met the deadline.

Scroll down to find out who is running as well as more details about the special election.

When is the election?

The special election will be on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Only registered voters can participate.

How does the election work?

There are no primaries and the candidates are running on party lines that they created.

Any candidate who submitted a petition with at least 3,750 valid signatures will be on the ballot. Though 23 candidates filed their petitions by the deadline, any register voter can challenge the validity of any of the petitions.

After a designated period for objections, the Board of Elections will rule on the challenges and determine who has met the requirements to be on the ballot. Those who do will appear on the ballot in the order that they filed their petitions.

Who are the candidates?

The following are the candidates (and their party lines) who filed their petitions, in the order that appears on the Board of Elections ledger.

Melissa Mark-Viverito (Fix the MTA)

Mark-Viverito is the former City Council speaker, who represented parts of the south Bronx and upper Manhattan.

Michael Blake (For the People)

Blake is a assemblymember, representing Morrisania, Claremont and other parts of the Bronx.

Dawn Smalls (No More Delays)

Smalls is an attorney who worked in the Obama and Clinton administrations.

Eric Ulrich (Common Sense)

Ulrich is a City Council member, representing Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Rockaway Park and other parts of Queens.

Daniel O'Donnell (Equality For All)

O'Donnell is an assemblymember, representing the Upper West Side and other parts of upper Manhattan.

Latrice Walker (People for Walker)

Walker is an assemblymember, representing Brownsville and parts of Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy.

Rafael Espinal Jr. (Livable City)

Espinal is a City Council member, representing Bushwick, Cypress Hills and other parts of Brooklyn.

Jumaane Williams (The Peoples Voice)

Williams is a City Council member, representing Flatbush, Midwood and other parts of Brooklyn. He also ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2018.

Ron Kim (People over Corporations)

Kim is an assemblymember, representing Flushing and other parts of Queens.

Ydanis Rodriguez (United for Immigrants)

Rodriguez is a City Council member, representing Inwood and other parts of upper Manhattan.

Danniel Maio (I Like Maio)

Maio is a mapmaker who has ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives, the New York State Assembly and Manhattan borough president.

Gary Popkin (Liberal)

Popkin previously ran unsuccessfully for the New York State Assembly.

Benjamin Yee (Community Empowerment)

Lee is an activist and the vice president of the national Young Democrats of America.

Ifeoma Ike (People Over Profit)

Ike is an attorney and activist.

Manny Alicandro (Better Leadership)

Alicandro is an attorney who ran unsuccessfully for New York attorney general.

Michael Zumbluskas (Fix MTA & NYCHA Now)

Zumbluskas is an analyst for the Department of Transportation and an Army veteran.

David Eisenbach (Stop REBNY)

Eisenbach is a history professor at Columbia University. He ran unsuccessfully for public advocate in 2017.

Nomiki Konst (Pay People More)

Kunst is an investigative journalist and activist.

Jared Rich (Jared Rich for NYC)

Rich is an attorney.

Anthony Herbert (Housing Residents First)

Herbert is a community activist who has worked for a City Council member, a congressman and the New York State Senate.

Walter Iwachiw (I4panyc)

Iwachiw previously ran unsuccessfully for mayor and the New York State Assembly.

Theo Chino (Courage To Change)

Chino previously worked for Time Warner Cable and started a bitcoin business.

Helal Sheikh (Friends of Helal)

Sheikh is a teacher and community activist. He ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2017.