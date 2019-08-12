Questions and controversy are swirling around the apparent suicide of accused child sex-trafficker and wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein while in federal custody in a lower Manhattan jail over the weekend.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who asked the Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s death, said on Monday there were "serious irregularities" at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held pending his trial on sex-trafficking charges.

"I was appalled — and indeed the whole department was — and frankly angry to learn of the MCC's failure to adequately secure this prisoner," Barr said. "We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation."

Barr did not say what those irregularities were. A source told The New York Times, however, that correction officers who were working on overtime due to staffing shortages did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes, as they were required to.

Epstein was found alone in his cell after an apparent suicide

Epstein, 66, was found unconscious and unresponsive in his cell at MCC on Saturday, having apparently hanged himself. He was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The city medical examiner’s office completed an autopsy on Sunday, but his cause of death is pending.

"The ME's determination is pending further information at this time. At the request of those representing the decedent, and with the awareness of the federal prosecutor, I allowed a private pathologist (Dr. Michael Baden) to observe the autopsy examination. This is routine practice,” Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement.

Baden, a former NYC chief medical examiner, was hired by Epstein’s attorneys, The New York Times reported.

Epstein had previously been on suicide watch after he was found injured in his cell in July. He was taken off suicide watch 11 days before his death, a decision by officials at the U.S. Bureau of Prisons that has come under scrutiny. It was not clear why Epstein, who was found alone in his cell, was taken off suicide watch.

The sex-trafficking allegations

Epstein, who was already a registered sex offender, was accused of sexually touching dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14 years old, who were hired to provide nude massages at his homes in Manhattan and Palm Beach between 2002 and 2005. He was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal conspiracy and sex-trafficking charges.

While executing a search warrant at his Upper East Side mansion, investigators discovered hundreds of photos of naked young women, as well as an Austrian passport with Epstein’s picture but a fake name.

He was denied bail after U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who was presiding over the case, deemed him to be a flight risk and a danger to the public. Epstein was found injured in his cell, and subsequently placed on suicide watch, after he was denied bail.

Berman released a statement Monday calling Epstein’s death a “tragedy to everyone involved” in the case.

Barr said the case was personally important to him and that the financier's death denied his victims the chance to confront him in a courtroom. He also vowed Monday that the investigation into Epstein’s alleged sex crimes would continue.

“Any co-conspirators should not rest easy,” Barr said.

Epstein’s sex offender status stems from a 2008 case in Florida, where he pleaded guilty to state charges of unlawfully paying a teenage girl for sex. He served a 13-month sentence in addition to registering as a sex offender as part of a deal to avoid federal charges.

That case has come under renewed criticism given the new allegations. Alex Acosta, President Donald Trump's former labor secretary, resigned from the position in July amid outrage over how he handled the case while he was the U.S. attorney for southern Florida.

A day before he died, documents containing graphic allegations against Epstein were released in connection with a settled lawsuit that was brought against him by an ex-girlfriend, who is also one of his accusers. The documents also included a copy of a 2016 deposition in which Epstein refused to answer questions to avoid incriminating himself.

The investigation into Epstein’s death

Barr announced on Saturday that he had asked the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate Epstein's death.

The decisions and actions of the staff at MCC, including why Epstein was taken off suicide watch and left alone in his cell, are likely to be a main focus of the investigation, The New York Times reported.

Conspiracy theories over Epstein’s high-profile connections

Epstein’s death has sparked many unfounded conspiracy theories that he was killed in order to keep him from incriminating the wealthy and high-profile people he was known to associate with.

Before his Florida sex crimes case in 2008, Epstein had counted President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton among his associates.

Both politicians have distanced themselves from Epstein since his arrest. But on Saturday, Trump retweeted a post that suggested Clinton was somehow tied to Epstein’s death.

When asked about the president’s retweet, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that Trump wants Epstein’s death fully investigated.

“I think the president just wants everything to be investigated,” Conway said Sunday on Fox News.

Over the years, Epstein was also known to run in the same social circles as Prince Andrew of Britain and L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner, as well as many other high-profile politicians and business executives.

